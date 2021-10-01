2021 has seen the return of live music events and the IHeart Music Festival is back and bigger than ever! If you missed it don’t worry it's airing in the two-night event here on the WSFL, and it's hosted by none other than Bobby Bones!

Bobby says he's super excited to bring some type of live music back to crowds. This is IHeart's biggest festival yet with performers like Billie Eilish, Coldplay, Sam Hunt, and more. There were tons of precautions taken to keep the artists and fans safe and it was all around a great time.

Ryan Seacrest will kick things off with performances by Journey, Nelly, Florida Georgia Line, and more. There's something for everyone over the two-night event.

We also got the scoop from your favorite DJ from Miami's #1hit music station, Drew Heyman. You'll hear him spinning some of your favorite songs from all genres in his top 40 show on Y100. He says one of his favorite performers was Dua Lipa since every song on her album has gotten very popular and been a hit.