The impact of the health care emergency initiative’s expiration

The public health emergency initiative will expire soon. President of National Association of Insurance, Dean Cameron, joined Inside South Florida to share how the conclusion of this initiative can impact consumers.

“The public health emergency was started during the pandemic and provided additional benefits and subsidies to consumers,” says Cameron. “When the initiative ends you will potentially lose coverage and some of the open enrollment periods will have closed. “Now is the opportunity to take advantage of open enrollment, look at your situation, and determine whether you are going to lose benefits, and make adjustments accordingly.”

Healthcare enrollees should protect themselves from misleading advertisements to ensure they get the best insurance coverage.

“If they sound too good to be true, they likely are. There's no such thing as a limited offer or special discount or call now and we'll get your money back. Those are all gimmicks to get people to buy coverage from somebody out of state,” says Cameron. “We recommend working with a local agent or somebody you can trust and reach out to if you have a problem. If you can't get a local agent, you can go to your State Department of Insurance.”

For more information, visit NAIC.org

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners.