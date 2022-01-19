The impacts of debt on mental and physical health

January is financial awareness month which is a perfect way to kick off the year. In honor of this, National Debt Relief is launching “The Hidden Cost of Debt,” an initiative that aims to bring awareness to mental and physical health issues that come along with the burden of debt. Here to discuss more is Natalia Brown, chief client operations at National Debt Relief.

A recent survey found debt changes a person's outlook on life, and often brings a sense of shame. Many people also avoided or ended relationships due to their debt, and missed out on about 200 hours of sleep, the equivalent of a month.

National Debt Relief has been able to help hundreds of thousands of people get out of debt in as little as 24 to 48 months. Natalia suggests getting expert help to relieve some of the stress and allow people to get to a point where they can replenish their savings.

