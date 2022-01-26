Watch
The importance news literacy plays in the battle against misinformation

Posted at 12:50 PM, Jan 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-26 12:59:06-05

From now through January 28, we’ll be celebrating News Literacy Week. This annual partnership between our parent company E.W. Scripps and the News Literacy Project aims to help open up the conversation about the importance of news literacy and the role of the free press.

As part of the E.W. Scripps mission to do well by doing good, the company is committed to raising awareness about news literacy which is knowing how to compare fact from fiction – a useful life skill.

And as we here at WSFL-TV celebrate news literacy week— we want to share the knowledge and tools to become more news-literate. Head over to NewsLit.org to learn more about the news literacy project free resources like podcasts, quizzes, and an e-learning platform on how to become a better consumer of news.

