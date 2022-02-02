The importance of air quality with Jerome "The Bus" Bettis

The quality of the air we breathe has a direct effect on our health and comfort. Hall of Famer and Super Bowl champ Jerome"The Bus" Bettis - who was diagnosed with asthma at the age of 14 -knows the importance of indoor air quality, especially when it comes to working out inside.

Jerome says air quality has been critically important to him for most of his life. When he was first diagnosed with asthma he thought his athletic career was over. However, his family ensured him that with some adjustments he could stay healthy enough to keep on playing.

Poor air quality can result in breathing issues as well as headaches and other issues. Things like changing your air filter, having plants in your home, and reaching out the professionals like those at Air Serv can make sure the air quality in your home is great for your home.

