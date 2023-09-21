Watch Now
The importance of meningitis B vaccinations

Posted at 6:30 PM, Sep 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-21 18:30:02-04

GSK’s Medical Director of Vaccines, Dr. Diana Clements, and Parent, Allison, joined Inside South Florida to share the effects of meningitis.

“Meningitis is an uncommon but serious illness, and it can cause death or lifelong complication. Teenagers and young adults are at higher risk for the disease,” says Clements. “Parents should feel empowered to talk to their child's or teenager’s doctor about the meningitis vaccination. It's important for parents to ask their doctor if their child has received a meningitis B vaccination.”

For more information, visit MyLifetime.com/Ask2BSure

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by GSK.

