The Importance of Pet Adoption and Rescue Efforts with King Kanine

Posted at 6:00 PM, Jan 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-03 18:00:07-05

King Kanine Co-Owners, Lynnette SanMiguel and Jeff Riman, joined Inside South Florida to offer valuable insights on factors to consider when adopting a pet from a reputable shelter, emphasizing the significance of rescue dogs. During the discussion, they also highlighted how their products contribute to the global rescue efforts, showcasing their effectiveness in addressing major issues faced by many dogs.

“The biggest thing is, you have to have patience,” says SanMiguel. “It's like bringing in a foster child; you don't expect this child to come into your family all of a sudden, as if they've been there for years. The same thing goes for a dog; they need time to adjust to your schedule, time to adjust to where they've come from, and to adjust to you.”

“There's so much proof that shows when you rescue a dog, they know it, especially if they come out of adverse situations,” says Riman. “And now they're in a comfortable, loving family. They know—I mean, they're as smart as, you know, dogs are smart, like people, very intuitive.”

