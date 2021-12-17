Watch
The importance of remembering to unplug during the holiday season

Posted at 3:44 PM, Dec 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-17 15:44:44-05

We spend so much time connected online during the holidays, we don’t think about the stress it can cause. Board-certified psychiatrist Dr. Jessica Clemmons has teamed up with digital security company Aura to help you manage holiday stress and achieve wellness in every area of your life – even online.

Dr. Clemmons has a passion for helping people get started on their mental health journeys. She uses different forms of social media to connect with people, but she recognizes the importance of digital wellness, which is being aware of your relationship with devices.

It takes work to reach this, but solutions like Aura can help the process along. Aura helps users with security while online, so they don't have to worry when they're offline.

Being aware of what you're sharing online can help protect you from digital crime, and setting limits on what you post and how long you spend on social media can help you start your journey to digital wellness. You can learn more at Aura.com/NewYear

