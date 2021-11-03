The importance of renovations when buying and selling

WSFL-TV Trusted Advisors, broker Patty Da Silva, and realtor Chris Green from Luxury Homes by Patty Da Silva at Green Realty Properties have returned to the show to talk to the buyers and sellers in this hot market. They sat down with our Miriam Tapia to talk about renovating your home, and important tips to consider when you are updating your home.

For both buyers and sellers, resell value is important. For sellers, they should get the home ready with repairs and light remodeling, including painting and landscaping. Green says even changing small things like lighting can make a big impact on the buyer.

Waiting to remodel will give the buyer a lower price since they'll be the ones paying for the updates. For those new owners, the most costly renovations are impact windows, kitchens, and bathrooms. Less costly ones include garage doors and landscaping.

Living in a good school district whether you have children or not is a big selling point. Usually, these neighborhoods have the best amenities. You can find homes with all of these qualities, or list your own, at pattydasilva.com