The importance of skincare this Melanoma Awareness month

Board-certified Dermatologist, Dr. Amy Spizuoco, joined Inside South Florida with important information about the steps South Floridians can take to protect their skin.

“Melanoma is the deadliest skin cancer that we see in the United States,” says Spizuoco. “DermTech Melanoma Test is a test that we can offer in our office for our patients for lesions that we’re suspicious could be melanoma. DermTech Melanoma Test uses smart sticker technology. If all those markers are negative with 99% reliability, we can rule out melanoma.”

