Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

The importance of skincare this Melanoma Awareness month

Posted at 7:01 PM, May 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-03 19:01:06-04

Board-certified Dermatologist, Dr. Amy Spizuoco, joined Inside South Florida with important information about the steps South Floridians can take to protect their skin.

“Melanoma is the deadliest skin cancer that we see in the United States,” says Spizuoco. “DermTech Melanoma Test is a test that we can offer in our office for our patients for lesions that we’re suspicious could be melanoma. DermTech Melanoma Test uses smart sticker technology. If all those markers are negative with 99% reliability, we can rule out melanoma.”

For more information, visit DermTech.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by DermTech.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com