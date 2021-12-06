Watch
The importance of support while making big changes

Posted at 4:12 PM, Dec 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-06 16:18:46-05

Although it's not necessary, it is nice to have someone rooting for you while you're making big changes in your life. Fitness expert Heather Frey says not having someone to back you up can make it hard, but having someone who's against you is even harder.

Heather says she's helped people start their fitness journey who have had unsupportive friends and partners. These people may have said rude or discouraging things, or done other things to get in the way of someone's success. She says this can be due to jealousy or envy, or the feeling a partner is leaving them.

If you're in this position, take a step back and commit to yourself that you're going to make the changes you want to improve yourself. She says after some time, those people might want to join you in the positive changes you're making in life. Even if you're in a situation where you feel pressured to change your ways, stick to your guns and do what feels best for you.

