The inside story behind the new hit single “Money Dance”

Posted at 4:49 PM, Mar 15, 2022
R&B artist K’CONEIL has just released his new song “Money Dance”.

He sat down with Inside South Florida’s, Jason Carter to tell us more about the song. When asked where he draws his inspiration, K’CONEIL says “well, it’s a plethora of everything. I’m Jamaican-born, live in NYC, I listened to Dancehall music, R&B, Gospel music, it’s a melting pot. I sing from the heart, I write from the heart, I talk about things people go through."

K’CONEIL goes on to say "it’s about you making your money. Whatever you do to make your money, get it. Once you get it, have fun with it, spoil your lady or your dude. Enjoy your life, and have a good time with your money,” says K'CONEIL. "That’s what life is all about living life, being joyful with your family says, Chris.

"I love music. It's my heart, it's my soul, it's a passion for me. It's not work if you're having fun,” says K’CONEIL "I'm so excited about the music coming out this year. Stay tuned in 2022.”

You can experience more of K’CONEIL on Instagram @KCONEIL and his new single is streaming now on Spotify.

