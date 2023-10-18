The Inspiring Story Behind Sybille Guichard’s Shoe Line Created from a Hospital Bed

SybG by Sybille Guichard Designer and CEO, Sybille Guichard, joined Inside South Florida to share how she found inspiration to build a shoe and lifestyle empire after being diagnosed with Crohn's disease.

“With Crohn's disease, you lose a lot of weight because you can't eat, you're in a lot of pain and you just don't feel confident. you don't feel yourself,” says Guichard. “But when I have a bomb pair of shoes, it always makes the outfit you know, and it makes me feel like okay, ‘I could do a little step a little bit.’ You know whether I'm literally down to 70 pounds, my shoes always fit, and I always feel sexy with my heels on so why not start a shoe line?”

SybG shoes feature a purple ribbon at the bottom, a symbol of solidarity with the 3.1 million people, including Sybille, living with Crohn's and other health conditions.

“I'm bridging the gap between fashion and awareness,” says Guichard. “It's kind of like, you know, breast cancer is all over the place, pink everything. I want to paint the town purple. You know what I mean? And purple represents so many other conditions, like lupus, other autoimmune diseases, even domestic violence. So whatever purple represents for you, it could touch somebody. And that's really what I wanted to do. Just kind of say it in a loud way, but in a fashionable way.”

For more information, visit SybilleGuichard.com