The International Code Council is bringing awareness to building safety

When it comes to building safety the International Code Council wants people to understand that it is not only new construction that comes with risks.

Last year’s building collapse in Surfside led to many people doubting the structural integrity of their living space. When buildings are no longer up to code, these types of tragedies become more and more likely.

For this reason, the International Code Council stewards the process for the most widely used and highly regarded set of building safety codes and standards in the world, the International Property Maintenance Code. As of now, it has been adopted in 40 states and in many countries across the world.

“The International Property Maintenance Code provides a reasonable framework for jurisdictions to apply on buildings of age,” says CEO of the International Code Council, Dominic Sims. “The guidelines are effective, and if implemented, can save lives. “

For more information, you can visit buildingsafetymonth.org

