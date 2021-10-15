Watch
The islands of Saint Kitts and Nevis are inviting you to an unforgettable vacation

Posted at 5:28 PM, Oct 15, 2021
The fact you might not have heard of them is the best part of the islands of Saint Kitts and Nevis. Minister of tourism, transport, and ports, Lindsay F. P. Grant filled us in on some of the island's history, and why it should be at the top of your travel list.

The smallest independent island nation in the western hemisphere is about 64 square miles. It's filled with nooks and crannies of hidden gems that are steeped in the nation's 500 years of history.

The islands have an amazing vibe according to the Minister. You'll have tons to explore and tons to do on the beautiful islands. Head to https://www.stkittstourism.kn/ to start planning your next vacation.

