The Jack and Jill Center Partners with The Salvation Army of Fort Lauderdale to Host Trunk-or-Treat

Jack and Jill Center Business Development Manager, Taqwann ‘TQ’ Fulton, joined Inside South Florida to share the organization’s mission to strengthen children and families through innovative education, supportive programming, and community engagement.

To celebrate Halloween, the Jack and Jill Center has teamed up with the Salvation Army of Fort Lauderdale to host a trunk-or-treat event at the Salvation Army on Tuesday, October 24, from five to 7pm.

“The event’s free and open to the public, we want to have the families in the community come by, we want to give them the opportunity to have that trick-or-treating experience in a safe space,” says Fulton. “Also, just to get everyone together, we're going to have fun, they're going to be games, there's going to be food.”

For more information, visit JackandJillCenter.org