Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

The Jack and Jill Center Partners with The Salvation Army of Fort Lauderdale to Host Trunk-or-Treat

Posted at 6:00 PM, Oct 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-23 18:00:04-04

Jack and Jill Center Business Development Manager, Taqwann ‘TQ’ Fulton, joined Inside South Florida to share the organization’s mission to strengthen children and families through innovative education, supportive programming, and community engagement.

To celebrate Halloween, the Jack and Jill Center has teamed up with the Salvation Army of Fort Lauderdale to host a trunk-or-treat event at the Salvation Army on Tuesday, October 24, from five to 7pm.

 “The event’s free and open to the public, we want to have the families in the community come by, we want to give them the opportunity to have that trick-or-treating experience in a safe space,” says Fulton. “Also, just to get everyone together, we're going to have fun, they're going to be games, there's going to be food.”

For more information, visit JackandJillCenter.org

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com