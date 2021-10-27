Watch
The Jeannie Mai x I.N.C. Collection is perfect for your fall wardrobe

Posted at 4:07 PM, Oct 27, 2021
Emmy award-winning host of The Real, Jeannie Mai, knows a thing or two about fashion, and now she is teaming up exclusively with Macys to launch The Jeannie Mai x I.N.C. Collection, featuring elevated fall styles for the girl who is ready to conquer and slay.

The soon-to-be mom is glowing with joy about her new collection. The pieces were inspired by her just wanting to feel good. After constantly buying and returning clothes, she finally decided to make her own collection.

Every single person who wants to feel good about themselves will love this line. She decided to work with Macy's since they share her viewpoints on quality, ethics, and more. With extra care, they were able to create clothing that looked and felt great.

The holiday set will soon be on the way, and she's already planning the Spring line, which will feature light fabrics, bold colors, intricate patterns, and lots of comfort.

Head to Macys.com for the entire collection.

