The Key Club’s Miami Spice dining experience

Posted at 6:30 PM, Aug 16, 2023
Chef of The Key Club, Daniel Galvez joined Inside South Florida to share tasty entrees available during Miami Spice’ restaurant month.

“The ambiance is pretty cool. The restaurant is gorgeous. We try to take the concepts of the classic American grill with a twist. We try to incorporate those little tweaks of Miami,” says Galvez. “Tuesday is burgers and Bordeaux, Wednesday is fried chicken, Thursday is martinis and frites, and Friday is oysters and champagne.”

For more information, visit TheKeyClub.com

