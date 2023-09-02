The largest franchise Expo in South Florida is taking place on September 8th and 9th

If you've been contemplating business ownership and are intrigued by the dynamic world of co-working spaces, then the South Florida Franchise Expo is your gateway to success. CoWorks, a leader in flexible workspace solutions, is gearing up to make a significant impact at the expo on September 8th and 9th.

Regional vice president of CoWorks Shane Lee, joined the show to share how you should come work and grow with CoWorks: “We have two separate co-working franchises. One is called Venture X, and one is called Office Evolution, we got 130 locations between the two brands, and we do flexible workspace."

CoWorks is on a mission to connect with passionate individuals looking to join their thriving network of co-working franchises. From private office rentals to virtual memberships, CoWorks has you covered with flexible terms and all-inclusive amenities. Don't miss your chance to explore this exciting opportunity!

