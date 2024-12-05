‘The Last Christmas’ Brings Heartfelt Nostalgia to South Florida This Holiday Season

South Florida’s holiday season is about to shine even brighter with the highly anticipated premiere of The Last Christmas on December 6. The production, presented by New City Players, is the final installment in a series that has charmed audiences over the years. Set in 1999, the play captures the spirit of a close-knit radio station family during a pivotal time in history.

Set at a Fort Lauderdale radio station, The Last Christmas wraps up a trilogy of plays that explore the evolution of radio through the decades. The first installment was set in the 1940s, followed by a 1970s chapter. This final piece takes audiences to the turn of the millennium, complete with 1990s nostalgia and the looming uncertainty of Y2K.

“It’s about keeping the station alive and the family that you find along the way,” explained Casey Sacco, who plays Ruth.

Each actor has discovered unique elements about their characters throughout the rehearsal process. Marlo Vashti Rodriguez, who plays the heart of the station Eve, says this role helped her learn the power of relationships and connection. “A lot of people may think that radio was about the voice,” she shared. “But it's really about your personality and the relationship you have with your listeners.”

On the other hand, Susanna Ninomiya’s portrayal of the station’s sound engineer Isabella taps into the fears of the time regarding Y2K. “This character is just excited and anxious for this new millennium. We were still kind of new with technology,” Susanna noted. “That's something that Isabella is terrified about, because she believes that all the computer systems will explode once it hits 2000. so it's it's fun to deal with that.”

Performances of The Last Christmas will be held at Island City Stage in Wilton Manors. The show runs throughout the holiday season, making it the perfect outing for families and friends looking to celebrate with heartfelt storytelling and plenty of laughs.

In addition to the play, audiences can enjoy festive extras, including carolers on Fridays and a Secret Santa gift exchange on Saturdays, adding to the holiday cheer.

Tickets and more information are available atNewCityPlayers.org. Don’t miss your chance to experience this nostalgic holiday production and the warm community spirit it brings.