The Latest & Greatest in Toys: From Monster Trucks to Learning Tools

Toy expert Elizabeth Werner joined Inside South Florida to showcase some of the most exciting new toys hitting the market. From action-packed playsets to educational tools that foster reading and creativity, these toys offer something for kids of all ages. Whether you're looking for hands-on fun, a way to encourage learning, or a screen-free entertainment option, there's something new to discover.

Monster Jam Mud Blasters

For kids who love action and adventure, the Monster Jam Dunk Play Set is a must-have. This interactive toy allows children to build their own playset before sending their Dalmatian Monster Jam truck racing down a ramp. The excitement continues with a special color-changing feature—when the truck lands in the first tank filled with ice water, it magically appears "dirty." Then, after soaring into the second tank of warm water, it instantly looks clean again. With hours of repeat play, this set is perfect for young racing enthusiasts.

Blockables

Encouraging imaginative play, Blockables by Melissa & Doug introduces a new twist on classic building blocks. These wooden, textured blocks are designed to connect easily, allowing children to create colorful, dynamic scenes that won't fall apart when moved. The playset includes different shapes and designs, helping kids develop fine motor skills and problem-solving abilities. Additionally, the packaging serves a dual purpose—it opens up to become a scenic backdrop for play and later transforms into a convenient storage box.

LeapFrog Touch & Learn E-Reader

For parents looking to support early literacy, the LeapFrog Touch & Learn E-Reader is an exciting upcoming release, set to debut in fall 2025. This interactive device helps children recognize letters, build words, and improve phonics skills through engaging stories and fun learning activities. Featuring classic fairy tales and educational games, the e-reader makes reading an enjoyable experience while also strengthening reading comprehension and word recognition. It’s an ideal way to introduce kids to the joys of storytelling while building essential language skills.

Tonies Box Starter Set

For families aiming to reduce screen time while keeping kids entertained, the Tonies Box Starter Set provides a fun and interactive alternative. This screen-free audio device allows children to place a favorite character figurine on top of the box, instantly playing related stories, songs, or educational content. With characters from popular books, movies, and National Geographic-themed Tonies, kids can explore a wide range of topics while developing their listening skills. Some Tonies even feature bedtime stories and calming music, making it a great addition to a child’s nighttime routine.

These innovative toys not only provide entertainment but also encourage creativity, learning, and development in engaging ways. To find more details on these exciting products, visit WernerInfo.com.