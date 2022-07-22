The latest in gaming with Tech Expert, Jennifer Jolly

Video games are not just for kids. Tech Life Expert, Jennifer Jolly, joined Inside South Florida to share this season’s hottest gaming trends.

If you’re interested in impressing your friends, bring their gaming experience to life with a color-filled light show.

“Philips Hue Play Sync Box and Hue Gradient provides surround lighting for movies, TV, music and gaming,” says Jolly. “The light strip comes in a few different lengths to mount directly on the back of your TV. It comes to life with more than 16 million colors.”

As technology advances you can expect video games to as well. LG Electronics UltraGear Gaming Monitor brings gaming graphics to the next level.

“It allows you to really see games as they were meant to be seen with vivid colors, responsive graphics and lighting refresh rates for that gaming experience that is fluid, fast, and fun,” says Jolly.

Bring your games on-the-go and complement any boring transit this summer.

“Moga XP7-X Plus Controller allows you to just pop your smartphone or your compatible tablet unto it. The device is compatible with the Xbox Game Pass and all kinds of mobile games,” says Jolly. “The Lenovo Legion 5i Pro should be at the top of your list. It is powered by Intel's newest H Series Core Processors for desktop clouds and efficiency. Legion’s Gaming Keyboard ensures all your tabs find their mark.”

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Techish.com.