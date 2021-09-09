The Law Offices of Anidjar and Levin are giving back to children across South Florida

Watch
Today is the annual Scripps Day of Giving. We at WSFL have been participating in the If You Give A Child A Book book drive campaign. We've had help from some amazing sponsors, including The Law Offices of Anidjar and Levine. Glen Levine stopped by the show to talk about what giving back means to him and everyone else at the law offices.

Levine and his business partner, Marc Anidjar, are both from South Florida, making it an easy decision to give back to the community.

"We're so proud of where we're from, and we wanted to see South Florida be an example for the rest of the country of how businesses can participate with their community by giving back," he says.

The law offices donated $2,500, putting 500 books directly into the hands of children across South Florida. You can read about the duo and their amazing team at https://www.anidjarlevine.com/

