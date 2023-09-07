The legal facts if your furry friend bites a person

WSFL's Trusted Advisors and Managing Partners of Demesmin and Dover Law Firm, Victor Demesmin Jr. and Jeremy Dover, joined Inside South Florida to share who’s at fault if your dog bites someone.

“The first thing that people should know, Florida is a strict liability state, which means that you're at fault if your dog bites somebody, and certain dogs are not covered on your homeowner’s insurance policy,” says Demesmin. “We would have to do our due diligence as your attorneys to find out more about the policy and what kind of coverage there is. If someone has a dog that they shouldn't have had at their house, homeowner’s insurance won't cover it, and we would have to try to go after them personally.”

