The Little Lighthouse Foundation Is Giving Back To South Florida Communities

The Little Lighthouse foundation has served thousands of families in South Florida for over a decade. Executive Director, Jonathan Babicka, joined Inside South Florida to share the importance of giving back.

“The most beautiful thing is that human experience: giving back, being of service, building these meaningful connections,” says Babicka. “So when we work with kids at our partner facilities, homeless shelters, youth centers, children's hospitals, the connections from volunteers to those children in need. That's the most precious thing.”

“They remember the volunteers holding their hands and they can just have this incredible experience.”

For more information, visit TheLittleLighthouse.org