Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

The Little Lighthouse Foundation Is Giving Back To South Florida Communities

Posted at 9:37 PM, Mar 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-03 21:37:00-05

The Little Lighthouse foundation has served thousands of families in South Florida for over a decade. Executive Director, Jonathan Babicka, joined Inside South Florida to share the importance of giving back.

“The most beautiful thing is that human experience: giving back, being of service, building these meaningful connections,” says Babicka. “So when we work with kids at our partner facilities, homeless shelters, youth centers, children's hospitals, the connections from volunteers to those children in need. That's the most precious thing.”

“They remember the volunteers holding their hands and they can just have this incredible experience.”

For more information, visit TheLittleLighthouse.org

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com