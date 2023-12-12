The Little Lighthouse Foundation is Spreading Holiday Cheer at Annual Toy and Meal Distribution Event

Watch Now
Founded in 2010, The Little Lighthouse Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting underserved children and their families in South Florida. Little Lighthouse Foundation Executive Director, Jonathan Babicka, joined Inside South Florida to share the organization's ongoing efforts to fulfill its mission during the holiday season.

At their annual Holiday Toy and Meal Distribution event on December 16th, from 11 AM to 4:30 PM at the Mana Wynwood Convention Center, LLF volunteers will distribute toys and games generously provided by partners and distribute meal boxes to the children and families of the local community.

“It's so transformative. And it's not just me; it's the community at large. You know, it's everybody kind of like playing their part, taking a role in giving back,” says Babicka. “And the kids are there, and they're experiencing kind of like a full-circle thing. These generous volunteers are wanting and willing to participate in activities. That's an uplifting experience. Beyond just getting the toys, it's the bond again, and it's creating these long-lasting relationships through Little Lighthouse Foundation for me, but especially for everybody that's a part of this community.”

For more information, visit TheLittleLighthouse.org

