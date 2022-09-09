The Magic Mike Live Tour is coming to the Magic City

The hot and sweaty phenomenon that is Magic Mike is hitting Miami with their tour Magic Mike Live. They are bringing the heat, moves, and the abs and Co-Director Alison Faulk stopped by Inside South Florida where the dancers showed off some of their signature moves.

“It's such a fun show. If I have to make a succinct explanation of it. It's just such a fun night,” says Faulk. “We really try to give, specifically women but men too, kind of what they might want. We feel like women want everything, so we do our best to give you a little bit of everything.”

Faulk shared what goes into creating the show as a choreographer.

“It was a treat to get to create a show from scratch, and then just kind of think about like, ‘Well, as a woman, what might I want to see on stage,’” says Faulk. “It's important to us that we have a high level of dance. All of our men in the show are professional dancers that have trained their whole lives.”

The original Magic Mike, Channing Tatum, worked together with Faulk to put this one of a kind show together.

“We created it with him. It's like years and years and hours and hours of sessions, talking about the concepts and ideas,” says Faulk. “At the end of the day, we just wanted people to feel something. We wanted them to feel involved. It's not like they're watching a show, but they're involved in a show.”

While all the men in the show are extremely in shape, that is not the only qualification you need as one of the dancers.

“What we look for are men that are super talented. They can do the choreography that we have, but they have another skill as well. We like diverse men, so you know handsome guys that are every shade of the rainbow,” says Faulk. “Then one of the most important things is we hire guys that love their mom. We hire guys that are good guys like that.”

With two movies out and one on the way, Faulk shared some exclusives behind filming the last movie.

“We shot for two months. We shot a lot of it in London, and we might have shot a scene here in Miami,” says Faulk. “Channing Tatum is in the movie, but the best scene in the movie was shot here in Miami.”

Magic Mike Live opens in Miami on October 13th at Miami Marine Stadium and you can get your tickets at mmltour.com.