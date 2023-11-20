Watch Now
The Margate Fair Returns with More Rides and Attractions for the Whole Family

Posted at 10:07 AM, Nov 20, 2023
Margate Fair Spokesperson, David Faber, joined Inside South Florida to share the excitement surrounding the highly anticipated Margate Fair, taking place now until December 3, featuring rides, food, and family-friendly activities.

“It's a community event, right? And it's not a concert, right? And you can walk around without bumping into people, you can take your kids there,” says Faber. “Tons of police on staff, tons of security, I just I love it. And I will say this, the city of Margate has been a partner with us for years, they have a beautiful fairgrounds out there. Parking is easy. There's huge parking lots everywhere and and there's police at the main intersection.”

For more information, visit MargateFair.com

