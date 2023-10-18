The Miami Dade Foundation is Achieving Hispanic Excellence

In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, WSFL is proud to partner with Miami Dade College and the Miami Dade College Foundation.

Miami Dade College Foundation CEO, Nelson Hincapie, alongside, Alejandra Abusada, joined Inside South Florida to share the efforts Miami Dade College has made to providing higher education to the Hispanic community.

Alejandra, also the founder of Mami Linda, a nonprofit organization that provides mental health support to single mothers in Peru, shared how that experience translated to her involvement with the Miami Dade College Foundation.

“When I saw in the shanty towns, how education and how when one member of the family got to study, it changed the whole family, not just individuals, but the community,” says Abusada. “So, giving the opportunity is what Miami Dade College does best.”

The Miami Dade College Foundation has given students the tools to success, a accomplishment Nelson has great admiration for.

“When talent meets opportunity, the opportunities that the college provides for students are incredible,” says Hincapie. “And when the students take advantage of everything that the college offers, the students grow, and their lives are transformed. And not only do they get to go to Miami Dade College, but the quality of the education I would say, is comparable to many four-year universities.”

For more information visit Foundation.mdc.edu