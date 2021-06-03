The Miami Dolphins continue to raise awareness for cancer research with Sebastian Strong

The Miami Dolphins have raised over $40 million for cancer research and are nowhere near done. The team has now partnered with the Sebastian Strong Foundation to help eradicate childhood cancer.

Oscar Ortiz created the Sebastian Strong Foundation after losing his 16-year-old son to a rare form of pediatric cancer. Seeing Sebastian's struggle with getting treatment opened up Oscar's eyes to the lack of innovation in cancer treatments.

"We learned lots about the lack of innovation, the lack of funding that exists with pediatric cancer," he says. "Sebastian's only treatment option available to us was 40 years old no matter where we would've gone. It was brutal, it was toxic and ultimately ineffective."

This prompted the family to start the organization. In the last four years, they have raised $2 million for research.

The Miami Dolphins will be working to grow partnerships and further fund cancer research. The team will also be matching funds raised by Sebastian Strong. So far, the two groups have been able to fund a $200,000 childhood cancer research project at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.

If you'd like to donate or get involved you can head to DolphinsChallengeCancer.com and www.sebastianstrong.org

