The Miami New Times Best Drag Performer, Nicky Monet, shares the inspiration behind her work

From her dynamic talents onstage to how she lights up the small screen, Nicky Monet is a South Florida treasure. Recently named the Miami New Times Best Drag Performer. Monet stopped by Inside South Florida to share her incredible journey of self and what pride means to her.

“My performance is provocative and powerful. It's demanding because I've always been told no, my whole life,” says Monet. “I was kicked out of my house at 14 years old. I was told that I would never amount to anything, people telling me I'm fat and gross. Nicky Monet is a light that comes out of me to inspire others that you don't have to be put in a box, you are pretty enough.”

Monet also shared what she did this past Pride month and how we can better support the trans community.

“People that aren't involved have started to make this their business when it's not their business,” says Monet. “Kind of like people of color, it's not my business to make choices for their rights. Don't make choices for gay rights if you're not gay.”

She has recently been a judge on HotHaus, an unscripted show on OUTtv, and shared her experience.

“My confidence just goes up when I'm on camera because it reminds me again of being told no and overcoming that,” says Monet. “I've always been told that when you find love for yourself, you don't need anyone else, and I didn't understand what it meant. I truly fell in love with myself in the past two years.”