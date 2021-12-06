Watch
"The More the Merrier" campaign is bringing delicious dishes to every holiday party

Posted at 1:55 PM, Dec 06, 2021
If you’re looking for the ingredients for a spectacular holiday party – or any party for that matter – our next guest has the recipe for success. Here with the details is lifestyle expert, recipe developer and award-winning chef, Chadwick Boyd, who’s teamed up with Wisconsin Cheese as part of The More the Merrier campaign.

This campaign is all about cheeseboards. Enter some photos of your most creative cheeseboards and you might win a year's supply of Wisconsin Cheese. Click here to enter!

There are tons of varieties of cheeses, all delicious in their own way. If you want to take it a step further, try a nice fondue at your next holiday party with some roasted vegetables for dipping. You can also use some of the 600 types of Wisconsin cheeses in a great cheesecake for dessert.

