The most efficient ways to tackle your home maintenance to-do list

It’s easy to put off home maintenance projects, but there are a few projects that shouldn’t wait. Home care expert at ANGI, Bailey Carson, shares the top maintenance projects to prioritize this summer with some tips on saving time, money, and frustration.

Bailey says things like a leak in the roof or cleaning your gutters that can lead to bigger, more expensive issues, should be your priority. After that, you can focus on other projects that will save you money or bring you some happiness, like weatherproofing your home or adding some outdoor entertainment. But how should you be budgeting for all these projects?

"Try to avoid the periods where particular jobs are going to be in really high demand," she says. "This can help you save some money, it can also help you get a pro in faster."

People searching for handyman services rises in the fall, so being able to get one in in the summer before the rush can save you a lot of trouble, she says.

If you've recently moved into a home, one of the first things Carson recommends is changing your locks. You never know who the previous owner gave a spare key to. If you have some time between closing and move in, getting all these bigger projects done before you move in can save you money and frustration.

