The most Googled fitness questions answered

We've all resorted to the internet for fitness advice. Here to answer the most asked questions is fitness expert Heather Frey of Smashfit Fitness.

First up, long does it take to see results once you start exercising?

Generally speaking, if you're doing all that you need to it's going to take at least three weeks to start seeing a difference in yourself. You might start feeling different and noticing small changes in yourself sooner than that. Losing weight and getting fit takes time, so don't get discouraged!

2, What are the best diets to follow?

Surprisingly, Frey says you should avoid diets. Learning to eat correctly and learning which foods work for you in your lifestyle will do you better in the long run than going on a diet. Rather than restricting your eating or doing a crazy fad like only drinking smoothies will only last for so long. All the weight you lose will come back once you stop the diet.

3, What exercises will help you lose weight?

All of them! All movement is good for you and your weight loss. Frey says how much energy you put into it is what you'll get out of it. It's a marathon and not a sprint.

4. Can you work out and gain weight?

The answer is no, but there are two situations where this may happen. If you're exercising and lifting and putting on muscle, you'll see the scale go up a little bit. This is because you're gaining lean muscle mass. The second situation is if you're overeating after working out. If you exercise and decide to treat yourself daily with unhealthy foods, you'll break even and undo all the work you did at the gym.

5. How long should you work out for?

This depends on where you're at in your fitness journey. You can definitely overdo it, so stick to at least three days a week of activity. Frey says you should be exercising for more days than you aren't in order to see results. As for how long you should be exercising on those days, at least an hour is recommended. The time does depend on what you'd like to do, but you shouldn't be starting out with long hours at the gym. Work your way up to that rather than starting there and burning yourself out.

6. How do you lose weight fast?

You can't! Losing weight quickly isn't healthy and should be avoided. Frey says losing weight and getting fit is not a fast process, but as long as you do what's right the time will pass faster.

