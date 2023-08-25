Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

The Musical Chef’s vegan pasta recipe

Posted at 6:30 PM, Aug 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-25 18:30:17-04

The Musical Chef, Gabrielle Reyes, joined Inside South Florida to share a flavorful spicy vegan pasta recipe.

“The first thing you got to do is add in some roasted corn and make sure to add in a little seasoning and spice. Next, we want to add in some freshness. Let's add in some tomatoes. I have some green peas to add in some incredible plant protein,” says Reyes. “Next, I want to add in a little bit of my plant-based feta. Now, I'm going to add some pepperoncini or some banana peppers. In every recipe, I always add in some kind of fresh herbs. Today, I'm using some fresh mint. Lastly, I'm adding in a nice cashew jalapeno sauce and drizzle this all over and delicately mix together.”

For more information, visit @OneGreatVegan

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com