The Musical Chef’s vegan pasta recipe

The Musical Chef, Gabrielle Reyes, joined Inside South Florida to share a flavorful spicy vegan pasta recipe.
“The first thing you got to do is add in some roasted corn and make sure to add in a little seasoning and spice. Next, we want to add in some freshness. Let's add in some tomatoes. I have some green peas to add in some incredible plant protein,” says Reyes. “Next, I want to add in a little bit of my plant-based feta. Now, I'm going to add some pepperoncini or some banana peppers. In every recipe, I always add in some kind of fresh herbs. Today, I'm using some fresh mint. Lastly, I'm adding in a nice cashew jalapeno sauce and drizzle this all over and delicately mix together.”
For more information, visit @OneGreatVegan