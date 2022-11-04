Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

The Mysterious Benedict Society is back for season two on Disney+

Posted at 12:34 PM, Nov 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-04 12:34:25-04

“The Mysterious Benedict Society” has returned for season two. Stars of the show, Mystic Inscho and Seth B. Carr joined Inside South Florida to share more about the new season this fall.

“It's an amazing show for families and children of all ages. It talks about a lot of great themes such as family, friendship and the process of getting along as a family once you have built one,” says Inscho. “I play Reynie Muldoon. He's kind of the voice of reason. I hope viewers see all the hard work because everyone worked so hard on this show.”

This season of the series the characters and their adventure will evolve.

“You can definitely see the characters building. We filmed in a lot of great locations. This season, the adventure and story will be a lot crazier,” says Carr. “I play Sticky also known as George in the show. Sticky is more of a smart character. In the second season, Sticky definitely builds a lot more confidence and more connections in the family.”

“The Mysterious Benedict Society” is now streaming on Disney+.

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by PREMIERETV.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com

Trusted Advisors