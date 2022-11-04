The Mysterious Benedict Society is back for season two on Disney+

“The Mysterious Benedict Society” has returned for season two. Stars of the show, Mystic Inscho and Seth B. Carr joined Inside South Florida to share more about the new season this fall.

“It's an amazing show for families and children of all ages. It talks about a lot of great themes such as family, friendship and the process of getting along as a family once you have built one,” says Inscho. “I play Reynie Muldoon. He's kind of the voice of reason. I hope viewers see all the hard work because everyone worked so hard on this show.”

This season of the series the characters and their adventure will evolve.

“You can definitely see the characters building. We filmed in a lot of great locations. This season, the adventure and story will be a lot crazier,” says Carr. “I play Sticky also known as George in the show. Sticky is more of a smart character. In the second season, Sticky definitely builds a lot more confidence and more connections in the family.”

“The Mysterious Benedict Society” is now streaming on Disney+.

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by PREMIERETV.