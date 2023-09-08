The new change coming to airplane bathrooms

Watch Now
Chief Policy Officer at Paralyzed Veterans of America, Heather L. Ansley, joined Inside South Florida to share recent news about the advancements for disabled persons flying on an aircraft.

“Passengers with disabilities will have access to a lavatory on a single aisle aircraft and be able to take care of their basic bodily needs with dignity,” says Ansley. “We're calling on Congress to make sure, in the pending FAA reauthorization, that they include meaningful reforms to try to address some of the needs that our passengers with disabilities face in air travel.”

