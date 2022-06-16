The new educational app, Edsoma, can help your kids become better readers

Our little one’s ability to read has been negatively impacted by the effects of the pandemic. Edsoma’s Founder & CEO, Kyle Wallgren, joined Inside South Florida to share his newly developed technology to help improve our kids’ literacy statistics.

“After being separated from two of my children who lived in Canada, I was looking for a solution to be able to read with them, and there was nothing that was really based around making sure that I could teach my children to read properly,” says Wallgren. “I came up with this concept in order to use voice recognition to identify weaknesses in readers.”

The application is designed to help struggling readers enhance their skill set.

“There’re over 54 million American adults that can't read a basic menu at a restaurant. It's quite staggering when you break it down considering there's only around 340 million people in America,” says Wallgren. “During COVID, we sent all those children to learn from parents that couldn't teach them. The literacy issues are constantly declining.”

Fortunately, being unable to read does not have to be permanent. Wallgrens shares a routine to get kids onto the right track.

“Putting in the time reading is one of those things that if you don't do it, you don't get better,” says Wallgren. “You've got to put in a minimum of 20 minutes a day. You can actually increase your reading a whole grade level in less than eight months.”

Wallgren has also partnered with schools to help raise literacy levels.

“We're currently working with primarily private and charter schools. We also just partnered with a company called Meta Metrics, which provides Lexile scoring in 22 states across America. It’s measurement is the industry standard,” says Wallgren. “With this partnership, we will be the first company in the world that can provide a real-time Lexile score to match a parent and their child with content that they need to actually grow and advance their literacy skills.”

For more information, visit Edsoma.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by IBH Media.