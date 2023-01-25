The New Relationship Wellness App that Helps with Finding Clarity in Love

Cupid’s arrow can shoot love into some people with pinpoint accuracy. For others, love is blind. Lisa Fei, founder of the Clarity app, joined Inside South Florida to open our eyes to a new way to date and find love.

“Clarity is very different from all the other apps you see on the market today,” says Fei. “We are a relationship wellness platform that’s just launched the world’s first and only 24/7 relationship hotline that lets you speak to certified dating and relationship coaches live and on-demand.”

Clarity goes beyond other dating apps by nurturing the wellbeing of relationships, leading to positive impacts throughout its users’ lives.

“We built clarity because our intimate relationships are the number one greatest influences on anyone’s mental health and workplace productivity,” says Fei. “People need more help than ever when it comes to their love life.”

The relationship app can be a useful tool for those already in relationships - it is not only for single people on the digital lookout for their soulmate.

“Clarity is actually an app for singles, people who are in relationships, or if you’re married,” says Fei. “No matter where you are in your relationship journey, Clarity’s experts are here to help you, support you, and guide you.”

For more info, visit clarityapp.io

This Inside South Florida Segment is paid for by Clarity App.