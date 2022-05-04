Watch
Inside South Florida

Actions

The new scale from Zibrio not only reads your weight, but predicts your risk of falling too

Posted at 6:26 PM, May 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-04 18:26:48-04

Falling is the leading cause of trauma injury in the U.S., but Zibrio is here to change that. Their new scale not only tells you your weight, but can measure your balance and help prevent future falls. CEO of Zibrio, Katey Forth, joined us to tell us how it works.

“We originally invented this for astronauts on the moon,” says Forth. “We quickly realized, let's not keep this just for a few astronauts, let's try and save the world as well. So, we talked about our mission as being saving the world from falling down.”

Using artificial intelligence, the scale scores a person from 1-10 to determine how likely they are to suffer a fall.

“With this scale, it's not as scary as it might sound,” says Forth. “It really is a scale; you just stand on it. But while you're standing there, it's doing a lot of really clever things. It's measuring the way the bodies move in these little tiny movements.”

For more information, visit zibrio.com

This Inside South Florida Segment is paid for by Zibrio

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com

Trusted Advisors