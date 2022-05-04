The new scale from Zibrio not only reads your weight, but predicts your risk of falling too

Falling is the leading cause of trauma injury in the U.S., but Zibrio is here to change that. Their new scale not only tells you your weight, but can measure your balance and help prevent future falls. CEO of Zibrio, Katey Forth, joined us to tell us how it works.

“We originally invented this for astronauts on the moon,” says Forth. “We quickly realized, let's not keep this just for a few astronauts, let's try and save the world as well. So, we talked about our mission as being saving the world from falling down.”

Using artificial intelligence, the scale scores a person from 1-10 to determine how likely they are to suffer a fall.

“With this scale, it's not as scary as it might sound,” says Forth. “It really is a scale; you just stand on it. But while you're standing there, it's doing a lot of really clever things. It's measuring the way the bodies move in these little tiny movements.”

This Inside South Florida Segment is paid for by Zibrio