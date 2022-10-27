The new show, “Monster High” premieres on Nickelodeon on October 28th

“Monster High” is coming back to Nickelodeon with a new show premiering Oct. 28th at 7 pm ET. The series follows the teenage children of famous monsters including Clawdeen Wolf, Draculaura, Frankie Stein, and Deuce Gorgon as they discover who they are, embrace their differences, and learn to be fierce and fearless. The stars of the show, Gabrielle Nevaeh Green, Courtney Lin, and Iris Menas joined Inside South Florida to tell us all about it.

“My character is half human and half werewolf,” says Green. “She goes to the school in hopes that she can learn how to properly be a monster because her whole life she's only known the human side.”

For Lin, the transition to playing Draculaura was easier than it might seem.

“I actually got really lucky because the way Draculaura was written was already really similar to myself, I found a lot of the same qualities,” says Lin. “I really wanted to draw upon my own experience, because I think it's something that Draculaura is going through as well.”

For Menas, playing Frankie Stein was a dream come true.

“I love Frankie so much they have such a zest for life. They were just made 15 days ago,” says Menas. “They're really discovering so many new things about themselves. So many parts that they didn't know were there. ‘Who am I made up of? What am I made up of?’ It's really fun to just see them express themselves and learn about themselves.”

You can catch the premiere of “Monster High” on October 28th at 7 pm on Nickelodeon.

