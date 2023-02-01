The newest season of "Bake Squad" brings higher stakes with bigger cakes

"Bake Squad" is back on Netflix for season 2 with higher stakes and even more mind-blowing big creations. Our ISF Correspondent, Miriam Tapia catches up with the talented bakers who reveal how this season really pushed them to their limits.

"The challenges (this season) are bigger, the bakers go even harder at the challenges. I think there's even more emotion because as bakers, as pastry chefs, as creatives, we always want to better our best. There's even more opportunity and I mean, we just we raise the bar these bakers raise the bar week after week," says Christina Tosi, Host of "Bake Squad".

For Pastry chef and Chocolate connoisseur of the show, Christophe Rull, says this season pushed him harder than the first one.

"I learned a lot during the season as much as conception but also personally as a human being. I think truly this season opened the eyes on a lot of a lot of things," says Rull.

Another special element that the show brings is that each chef helps each other out with ideas and conceptions for their work.

"One of my most favorite things about being a part of this squad is getting to work with these other three insanely talented friends that I have. So being able to hop over especially when I need some tips on maybe some flavor combinations or textural elements popping over my head," says Ashley Holt, pastry chef.

Flavor queen, Maya Camille Broussard says the biggest takeaway for this season is that food is emotional.

"You know it's very intense the way that we feel about the work that we do but it's not just wanting to create the very best creation is wanting to elicit the best emotion and reaction from the person who is receiving the bake good," says Broussard.

"Bake Squad" is now streaming on Netflix.