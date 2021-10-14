The next time you buy cheese you can help fund the future of farming

Food52 culinary expert, Samantha Seneviratne and senior director of R&D Tillamook County Creamery Association, Steve Marko are here in support of farmers everywhere with the All For Farmers Program. They’ve taken the time to stop by to tell us how to all get involved.

Tillamook has been farmer lead and owned since its establishment over 100 years ago. The All For Farmers Program with the American Farmland Trust, which generates grants for farmers to help them overcome any challenges they've faced.

To help raise funds and amplify their efforts, they've teamed up with Food52 to create an All For Farmers Marketplace where you can buy household goods and wears, including a great apron. A portion of all the sales will go towards All For Farmers, and 100% of the proceeds from the apron sales will be donated.

The future of farming is bright in America thanks to funds from grants and donations. You can click here to see all the items in the marketplace, including all the different types of Tillamook cheese available.