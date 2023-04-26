The Orange Bowl Food and Wine Celebration cooking for a good cause

Divieto Ristorante’s Sous-Chef, Jhony Gonzalez, joined Inside South Florida to whip up a mouthwatering tomahawk steak with a risotto ai funghi that he will be competitively cooking in the Orange Bowl Food and Wine Celebration.

“We're going to serve over a crostini topped with tomahawk steak and Reggiano and white truffle oil,” says Gonzalez.

The Orange Bowl Food and Wine Celebration will be raising money for Make-A-Wish Foundation, Southern Florida Special Olympics, and Orange Bowl Cares.

For tickets, visit OrangeBowl.org/OBFW