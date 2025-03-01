The Overlooked Key to Wellness: Foot Health and the Right Footwear

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Hike Footwear. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

When it comes to overall wellness, foot health is often ignored, yet it plays a vital role in mobility, posture, and pain management. Lifestyle and wellness expert Christine Bibbo Herr joined Inside South Florida to share valuable insights on keeping our feet healthy, managing pain, and selecting the right footwear.

With three out of four Americans suffering from foot pain, addressing foot health is critical. When properly supported, our feet improve posture, reduce joint pain, and enhance overall movement. Christine introduced hike footwear, a brand that promotes natural foot movement to keep everything aligned. Unlike traditional cushioned shoes that restrict motion, barefoot shoes allow feet to move naturally, strengthening muscles and reducing pressure on bunions, plantar fasciitis, and other common foot issues.

Christine explained that barefoot shoe designs work with your body, not against it. The zero-drop design keeps the heel and toe level, aligning the spine and reducing knee and back strain. A thin, responsive sole helps develop stronger foot muscles over time. She highlighted her favorite styles, including the HF Cloud and Lorax models, which are lightweight, supportive, and perfect for daily walking, travel, and even light workouts. For colder months, the Azura and Lorax winter models provide warmth and weather protection while maintaining the same therapeutic benefits.

For those experiencing morning foot pain, numbness, tingling, balance issues, or reduced walking ability, Christine warned that these could be early signs of plantar fasciitis, bunions, neuropathy, or alignment problems. Traditional cushioned shoes may mask symptoms while worsening underlying conditions, making the right footwear essential for long-term foot health.

