The Palm Beaches are a premier vacation destination for fall

Rest and relaxation are always in season. Travel Journalist, Katie McGrath, joined Inside South Florida to share why the Palm Beaches are the best destination for this fall.

“The Palm Beaches have something for everyone. There's stand-up paddleboarding, beach yoga, year-round golf, sporting activities, kayaking through mangroves, and nearly 50 miles of spectacular beaches,” says McGrath. “The Palm Beaches also have plenty of restaurants to choose from that serve locally sourced seasonal ingredients to make some healthy and delicious dishes.”

If you’re interested in booking a luxurious spa treatment, the Palm Beaches have a promotion for you.

“For the whole month of October, you can visit Spatober.com and find deals including EAU Palm Beach Resort Spa, Spa Palmera at Boca Raton, and the Seagate Hotel and Spa in Delray Beach,” says McGrath. “Spas across the area will offer hot deals on luxury treatments. Baptist Health South Florida will also be hosting pop-up wellness events.”

