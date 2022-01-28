The Pegasus World Cup Invitational returns to Gulfstream Park with live entertainment and more!

Returning to Gulfstream Park for its sixth year, The Pegasus World Cup Invitational has quickly become South Florida's leading luxury sport and event of the year.

It's an exciting day of thoroughbred horse racing paired with live entertainment and experiences. And this year, there will be plenty of first at Pegasus.

"This year we are launching the Carousel Club, which is our new trackside lounge and day club. It's a new venue that will operate 3-4 days a week throughout the year. For Pegasus this year, we are partnering with E11even nightclub to run our VIP. It being our sixth year, everyone is looking forward to this year's event," says Jimmy. Varga, CEO of 1/ST Experience.

Fan-favorite, "Knicks Go" is looking like the potential horse to win it all at this year's Pegasus.

And whoever wins the race, will take home the coveted trophy, exclusively designed by Baccarat.

This year's performers include Ja Rule, Lil Kim, and DJ Cassidy is bringing his "Pass The Mic" live to Pegasus.

For tickets, you can head on here