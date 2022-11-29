The perfect cocktails for the holidays this season

Tis’ the season to indulge in your favorite spirits. Entertaining Expert, Paul Zahn, joined Inside South Florida to share this season’s best liquors to entice your senses.

“Avion Reserva 44 Tequila is handcrafted in small batches. This Extra Añejo Tequila is aged for a minimum of 36 months in American oak cast,” says Zahn. “Those casts are going to bring in some of those vanilla and caramel notes, and that's going to pair perfectly with the agave used to make it.” Find this product at ReserveBar.com

This year, serve Riondo Prosecco for your New Year’s Eve celebratory toast.

“It is the perfect balance of acidity, sweetness, softness and structure,” says Zahn. “Riondo is perfect for sipping with a holiday charcuterie board, and it's great for a spritz cocktail.” Find this item at Riondo.US

If whiskey is your go-to liquor, Macallan’s Scotch may enhance the taste of your whiskey sour or old-fashioned hard drinks.

“Macallan Double Cask is a single malt scotch whiskey that was created using American oak and European Sherry oak,” says Zahn. “That's going to yield a really delicious vanilla, citrus and butterscotch flavor profile. It is perfect to sip on its own or slip into a cocktail.” Find this product at TheMacallan.com

Create a new holiday-inspired signature drink for your guests using a decadent dessert wine.

“Licor 43 Chocolate is blended with Licor 43 and 100% sustainably sourced cocoa to create the perfect sipper,” says Zahn. “It has some fruitiness and spiciness to it. You can mix it up in an Espresso Martini.” Find this item at BuyLicor43.com

For more information, visit @PaulZahn

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Taylor Made Productions.