Stars of the Netflix Original, “The Perfect Find,” Gina Torres and Keith Powers, joined Inside South Florida to share what the pair felt while playing the role of Darcy and Eric, respectively.

“I really relished in just chewing up as much of the scenery as I possibly could,” say Torres. “Numa Perrier, who was our director, was fantastic in letting us just play and have a good time.”

“It was a big deal of responsibility playing alongside these beautiful, talented and powerful black women,” says Powers. “I just had to find my place in that and do the story justice and be of service.”

“The Perfect Find” premieres June 23rd on Netflix.