The perfect items for the mom on the go

Lifestyle Influencer Cheryl Leahy is here to help with some amazing products for all you mothers on the go.

Bring something new to your morning coffee. Rich, creamy, and full-bodied like their oat milk, Planet Oat Coffee Creamers are the most convenient way to give your morning coffee a flavor-filled boost. But don’t stop there, there's a Planet Oat for every palette, so bring your glasses, cereal bowls, and smoothies, and let us show you what Planet Oat Oatmilk can do for you.

Packed with ultra-rich natural ingredients, the WOW Apple Cider Vinegar Shampoo and Coconut Avocado hair conditioner is the dynamic solution to revive your hair and scalp. The Bioactive formula will leave your hair smoother, stronger, and flake-free. WOW Skin Science shares your passion for quality, nature, and health, which is bottled into every WOW product. These products are powered by natural bio-active ingredients and aren't spoiled by artificial additives or harmful synthetic chemicals.

Continuing with hair care, you don't need a bunch of products to keep your hair hydrated. The No Fade Fresh BondHeal is a deep conditioning mask that will give you a high concentration of moisture that makes your hair look and feel healthier with just one use.

Ubuntu Life is a fashion accessories brand based in Austin but made in Kenya. They come in tote bags as well as smaller pouches which are perfect for travel. Every purchase employs Maker Mums in Kenya with the profits benefiting a medical center for their disabled children.